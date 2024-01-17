Massachusetts Has 12 Legal Holidays for 2024

It's a new year and for people who are new to Massachusetts or may have just started a new job in Massachusetts, the Bay State's holiday schedule may be a little different from the previous state you worked or lived in.

Most Massachusetts holidays match the holiday schedule in the rest of the country but there are some differences for example Massachusetts along with only five other states observe Patriot's Day. Yes, Patriot's Day is a legal holiday in Massachusetts. Massachusetts towns and cities like Lexington and Concord typically hold Patriot's Day parades and celebrations along with the annual Boston Marathon.

There are Some Other Unique Attributes Regarding Massachusetts Holidays

Some other unique things to know about Massachusetts legal holidays according to the Secretary of the State include the following:

Full commerce restrictions apply on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day, and for parts of Columbus Day (before 12 p.m.), and Veterans’ Day (before 1 p.m.). Liquor stores must be closed during these times.

Liquor stories may not open before 12 p.m. on Memorial Day.

Non-retail commerce restrictions apply on Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day. Only retail establishments may be open on these days.

Below is the Offical List of Legal Holidays in Massachusetts for 2024

New Year's Day - Monday, Jan. 1

Martin Luther King Jr. Day - Monday, Jan. 15

Washington's Birthday - Monday, Feb. 19

Patriot's Day - Monday, Apr. 15

Memorial Day - Monday, May 27

Juneteenth Independence Day - Wednesday, Jun. 19

Independence Day - Thursday, July 4

Labor Day - Monday, Sept. 2

Indigenous Peoples' Day/Columbus Day - Monday, Oct. 14

Veteran's Day - Monday, Nov. 11

Thanksgiving Day - Thursday, Nov. 28

Christmas Day - Wednesday, Dec. 25

Those are the 12 official legal holidays in Massachusetts for 2024. Hopefully, you don't have to work on any of those but if so extra money in your pocket doesn't hurt especially during these current times.

