West. Massachusetts Man Collared For Dealing Fentanyl-Laced Drugs

Getty Images

In more drug-related news, a Greenfield man plead guilty on Friday to fentanyl and cocaine trafficking and other charges and could serve at least ten years in state prison, according to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.

According to Northwestern Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Bucci in a media statement, 42-year-old Greenfield resident Jeremiah McLenithan plead guilty in Franklin County Superior Court on Friday to several charges including trafficking of cocaine and fentanyl, possession of a firearm without a license, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Bucci reports that in 2019, McLenithan mailed fake oxycodone pills made with fentanyl to undercover narcotics officers in Kansas City, Kansas. The transaction occurred over the internet or the "dark web".

After the transaction, federal agents with the Food and Drug Administration were able to trace the drugs back to McLenithan’s residence in Greenfield. A search of his house resulted in the discovery of 117 grams of cocaine, 15 grams of fentanyl mixed with heroin, other mixed pills, over $100,000 in cash, and a couple of handguns as well as ammo.

In addition, police also recovered drug ledgers and passwords to dark web markets, a pill grinder, cocaine and heroin purity tests, drug scales, fake IDs, and other drug-related contraband.

McLenithan was sentenced to a total of 13 to 15 years in state prison, 10 of which are mandatory as a result of previous convictions. Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Bucci had this to say in the media statement:

We believe the 13- to 15-year sentence in this case reflects our continued commitment to prioritize the prosecution of drug traffickers who choose to arm themselves. We are grateful to our federal partners at the Food and Drug Administration and at the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas for their work and help at every stage of this investigation and prosecution.

