Stunning Massachusetts Beach Home Breaks Record for Most Expensive Listing

Massachusetts is home to some pretty amazing properties, from gorgeous mountain retreats in The Berkshires to stunning Beacon Hill townhomes and of course, jaw-dropping Cape Cod estates.

The price tag on these properties can leave some in sticker shock as many of these properties are on the market for more than some people will earn in their entire lifetime, but I guess it's all relative.

While an area like The Berkshires can provide buyers with giant estates sitting on acres upon acres for "only" a few million, as your head towards the eastern part of the state and of course on to the Cape and the Islands, prices skyrocket.

Speaking of sky-high prices, a new record was recently set in Massachusetts real estate when a Nantucket beach house that was listed for $48 million (the most expensive public listing in Massachusetts history) sold on June 30th for $38,127,000.

Listed by Marybeth Gilmartin-Baugher at Compass the property, aptly named “Beam Ends”, is 15,332 square foot, eight-bedroom home which boasts seven full baths, and four half-bath. This idyllic getaway sits on whopping four acres of Nantucket Harbor coastline, surrounded by protected conservation areas and direct access to a private beach.