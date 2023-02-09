Massachusetts Native Makes It to the Super Bowl in Second NFL Season

Super Bowl LVII is right around the corner and while it's been five years since Massachusetts football fans have seen the Patriots in the big game, there's still a lot to look forward to. Unless you're a Chiefs fan or a Philly, you might be more excited to see Rihanna than the actual game itself.

Besides the game itself, gathering with family and friends, placing wagers on pro bets, participating in Super Bowl pools with your coworkers, and of course, eating delicious game-time snacks are some of the best parts of the last Sunday in the NFL season.

While Massachusetts residents might not want to cheer on the Philadelphia Eagles or the Kansas City Chiefs there is one player on the field that Bay State football fans should cheer on, because he's one of our own.

Noah Gray, a tight end for the Kansas Chiefs was born in New England and grew up in Massachusetts. Gray was born in Laconia, New Hampshire in 1999 and was raised in Gardner, Massachusetts. He went to high school at Leominster High School where he played originally played wide receiver, switched to quarterback, and eventually returned to the wideout position. His senior year was named to first-team All-State after a standout season catching 30 passes for 619 yards and eight touchdowns.

After high school, Gray went on to football at Duke University where his stand-out play landed him spots on the second-team All-ACC team and second-team All-American, making him a top prospect in the 2021 NFL draft.

In May 2021, Gray was drafted in the fifth round by the Kansas City Chiefs switching over to the tight end position. Gray has had great numbers in his first two years in the league, especially considering he plays back to starting tight end Travis Kelce, one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history and a leading scorer in the 2022-2023 season.

So if Massachusetts fans are looking for something or someone to cheer for, besides Rihanna of course, Noah Gray is your guy.