Here in Massachusetts, we are right in the middle of the open-burning season. The season began on January 15 and will conclude on May 1. There's still plenty of time for you to be able to do some burning in your backyard. In case you didn't know, in order to participate in the open burning season in Massachusetts, you'll need to obtain an open burning permit from your local fire department. Online open burning permits aren't available, this must be done in person with your local fire department.

Get our free mobile app

What are Some of the Rules That Pertain to Open Burning Season in Massachusetts?

In addition to obtaining an open burning permit, there are some other rules that you must follow. According to mass.gov, this is when open burning can be done and only under these conditions:

Between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. from January 15 to May 1

At least 75 feet from all dwellings

As close as possible to the source of material being burned

When air quality is acceptable for burning. Call the MassDEP Air Quality Hotline at (800) 882-1497 or visit MassAir Online to find out if it is.

In addition to the conditions listed above there are a number of items that are on the cannot burn list. The following items are on that list.

Now you know which items are off the table when it comes to the open burning season in Massachusetts. In addition, there are a number of other rules, guidelines, and questions & answers when it comes to open burning season in Massachusetts and you can get all of the details by going here.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State