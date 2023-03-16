11 Items That You Can’t Burn During Massachusetts’ Open-Burning Season
Here in Massachusetts, we are right in the middle of the open-burning season. The season began on January 15 and will conclude on May 1. There's still plenty of time for you to be able to do some burning in your backyard. In case you didn't know, in order to participate in the open burning season in Massachusetts, you'll need to obtain an open burning permit from your local fire department. Online open burning permits aren't available, this must be done in person with your local fire department.
What are Some of the Rules That Pertain to Open Burning Season in Massachusetts?
In addition to obtaining an open burning permit, there are some other rules that you must follow. According to mass.gov, this is when open burning can be done and only under these conditions:
- Between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. from January 15 to May 1
- At least 75 feet from all dwellings
- As close as possible to the source of material being burned
- When air quality is acceptable for burning. Call the MassDEP Air Quality Hotline at (800) 882-1497 or visit MassAir Online to find out if it is.
In addition to the conditions listed above there are a number of items that are on the cannot burn list. The following items are on that list.
Now you know which items are off the table when it comes to the open burning season in Massachusetts. In addition, there are a number of other rules, guidelines, and questions & answers when it comes to open burning season in Massachusetts and you can get all of the details by going here.