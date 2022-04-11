Massachusetts’ Most Popular Road Trip Snack is a Bit Strange
One thing I look forward to is taking day trips and vacations. Massachusetts destinations like Six Flags New England in Agawam, the City of Boston, or checking out the spooky attractions in Salem have been some of my favorite places to explore in the past. I think most of us can agree that Massachusetts has something for tourists of all ages and walks of life. In addition, I enjoy taking extended trips like the multiple times I visited Wildwood, New Jersey, the City of Philadelphia, and Lake George, New York to name a few.
Taking a Road Trip? You Can't Forget the Snacks
No matter where my destination lies, one common element that I look forward to is bringing some snacks for the road. I've always been a fan of chips, popcorn, candy, and cookies. Yes, I know. There aren't the healthiest snacks in the world but then again, it's vacation. Why not live a little?
Recently Upgraded Points conducted a study to see what the most popular road trip snack is in every state. Most of the New England States have understandable picks for their favorite, for example, both Vermont and New Hampshire have sunflower seeds as each state's most popular road trip snack.
Connecticut's is a classic favorite...potato chips.
It gets a little weird (but healthy) for Maine and Rhode Island as Rice Cakes are the most popular road trip snack for those two states.
However, Massachusetts' most popular road trip snack is quite strange and seems like would be messy to eat when driving. Here it is...
Hummus is also New York's most popular road trip snack. So what do you think? Is hummus a strange top pick in your opinion or am I way off here? You can view the study and all of the top picks for all 50 states by going here.