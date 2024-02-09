Listen up, Massachusetts, I know how easy it is to get swept up in the frenzy, the fervor, and the Football Fever that is the Super Bowl. Every year the Big Game tries to top the previous year in every possible way, detail, and statistic. I get it.

Just don't get so caught up in trying to figure out who Usher's special guests in the Halftime Show will be that you completely miss out on Sunday's other big game. Yes, I'm talking about the PUPPY BOWL!

Many of us are well aware that this year's gridiron contest is #58. Think about that. The 58th Super Bowl. Now think about this. This year's Puppy Bowl is #20! Or in Roman Numerals, XX. The Puppy Bowl has been around for twenty years!

It just occurred to me that almost everybody and their brother will be betting on the Super Bowl this Sunday. I wonder how many people will bet on the outcome of the Puppy Bowl.

And don't try and persuade me that nobody's betting on the Puppy Bowl, either. I'm not a gambler but I'll bet that plenty of folks will be betting on it, you betcha! And out of all the cute and cuddly canines participating in Puppy Bowl XX, only one dog from Massachusetts will be there.

His name is Max but on Sunday he'll be playing under his shelter nickname, "Big Man". He is an absolutely adorable Chihuahua/Pomeranian mix from Waltham, and he is, all by his lonesome, the only dog representing the Bay State in this year's Puppy Bowl.

By the way, the two teams playing in Puppy Bowl XX are Team Fluff and Team Ruff. Big Man is Team Fluff all the way, baby! Make sure you tune in and cheer on Max and Team Fluff in their pursuit of the Lombarky Trophy--love that!

The Puppy Bowl airs before the Super Bowl so it shouldn't affect your big game plans. According to Discovery.com, the Puppy Bowl will air from 2 to 5 pm on Animal Planet, TBS, Discovery, and other channels. I hope everybody enjoys their Big Game Day!

