These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Most Snow Each Year

We're not even technically in the fall season yet but we're already talking about that devilish four-letter word in Massachusetts. Yes, snow. I figure, why not? If the stores can start promoting and selling Christmas items early, we can certainly talk about snow.

Some Massachusetts Folks Love the Winter Season

Even though there are some folks that don't love the white stuff, there are many that love winter in New England, specifically Massachusetts. Yes it's cold and yes it causes extra work including shoveling and snow blowing, but there are plenty of attractions throughout the winter that folks love including Bright Nights in Springfield, Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas, and the Holiday Shop, Sip and Stroll in Great Barrington just to name a few. Plus, there are multiple town tree lighting ceremonies that both locals and tourists enjoy.

Speaking of the Cold White Powder, Which Massachusetts Towns Typically Get the Most Amount of Snow Each Year?

While winter has been on my mind lately, I started wondering which Massachusetts cities and towns receive the most amount of snow each year. Berkshire County, by the way, is included in the list. The following list was published by Spada Law Group and here are their findings:

Fitchburg: 82.2 inches annually

Haverhill/Lawrence: 67.3 inches annually

Worcester: 64.1 inches annually

Pittsfield: 62.1 inches annually

Lowell: 61.6 inches annually

Does the Study Hold Water?

Now, I'm assuming the study was mainly done with bigger towns and bigger cities throughout Massachusetts. I suppose Pittsfield could be the municipality that represents the Berkshires for the city/town that gets the most snow in Massachusetts but what about smaller towns like Florida, Savoy, Hinsdale, and Sandisfield just to name a few? Does Pittsfield really have them beat? What are your thoughts? Does this study hold water or should they go back and redo it?

