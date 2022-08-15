In their ongoing effort to further educate motorists and strengthen the need to detect and remove those drivers who operate under the influence from our roads and highways, the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) has announced another sobriety checkpoint for the upcoming weekend of Friday, August 19th into Saturday, August 20th.

Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs is a serious offense and I know I've mentioned this numerous times but when I was younger and definitely more foolhardy, I had two car crashes here in the Berkshires that should have left me in worse condition than I ended up being in.

I could have ended up dead both times and thank my lucky stars that no other vehicles or pedestrians were involved. One accident was on Crane Avenue and one was on Route 8 between the two Berkshire Mall entrances. Both were literally minutes from my house. Needless to say, I changed my ways after that but some never get that opportunity, sadly.

According to a media alert from the MSP, the "sobriety checkpoint" will take place in Worcester County this coming Friday into Saturday. The hours for the checkpoint will vary and the selection of vehicles that will be stopped will not be arbitrary.

Also, the Massachusetts State Police want to stress to motorists that safety will most definitely be assured. The MSP is giving advance notice of the checkpoint to hopefully reduce fear and anxiety due to inconveniences to motorists.

Please, folks, take it from someone who knows, be careful out there. For more info, visit the Massachusetts State Police's website here.

