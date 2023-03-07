Massachusetts State Police Announce TWO Sobriety Checkpoints 3/10-3/12
Boy, the Mass State Police are really trying to start 2023 off right concerning getting the message out about the dangers of impaired driving. This far into 2023 and the MSP has already conducted numerous sobriety checkpoints across the Bay State!
Now, the Mass State Police would like to spread the word about two more sobriety checkpoints for this week. The first checkpoint is for this Friday, March 10th into Saturday, March 11th. That sobriety checkpoint is for Worcester County.
The other sobriety checkpoint for this weekend is scheduled for Saturday, March 11th into Sunday, March 12th. And that checkpoint will take place in Bristol County. People always ask on social media why the police do this. "Why let the folks who are going to drive drunk know about it ahead of time?"
That's a reasonable question. The Mass State Police wants the general public to be aware of these sobriety checkpoints. To quote from the Mass State Police's media statement, the purpose of these sobriety checkpoints is:
To further educate the motoring public and strengthen the public’s awareness to the need of detecting and removing those motorists who operate under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs from our roadways.
Basically, the MSP is giving advance notice of the checkpoints to hopefully reduce fear and anxiety due to inconveniences to motorists and also to perhaps give pause to a driver who has been drinking to think about giving up the car keys.
When it comes to alcohol and/or drugs and driving, make the smart choice. And be careful out there. For more info on the sobriety checkpoints, visit the Mass State Police's Facebook page here.