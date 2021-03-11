Massachusetts’ Travel Update Regarding Fully Vaccinated People

New state guidance says those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 don’t have to produce a negative test or quarantine upon arrival in Massachusetts if they are asymptomatic.

According to a story reported on by WHDH/7 News Boston, individuals who have received two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines or who have received a single-dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine more than 14 days ago and who do not have symptoms do not have to obtain a negative test prior to traveling to, or quarantine upon arrival to Massachusetts.

COVID-19 vaccinated individuals arriving in Massachusetts must have documentation of their vaccinations, including the dates of administration, available if asked.

This exception does not include vaccinated individuals who have symptoms of COVID-19, who must follow all testing and quarantine guidance outlined in the travel rules.

Gov. Charlie Baker urged residents not to let their guard down despite the relaxed restrictions.

Governor Baker issued this statement on Wednesday:

It’s still really important for everybody to keep wearing masks and following all the safety guidelines to eliminate the stop the spread of COVID-19.

The CDC said earlier this week that those who are vaccinated can meet with others who are vaccinated and even low-risk people who aren’t vaccinated but should still avoid travel.

The CDC says it plans to update its travel guidelines when more Americans become fully vaccinated.

