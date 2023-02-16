Massachusetts Warmth Helps Post Record Breaking Temperatures

We are not even two weeks removed from when we saw, and felt, some record low temperatures in Massachusetts and throughout New England during the first week of February. But this week has definitely seen some warmer temperatures move into the Bay State. In fact, multiple cities have even broken some record high temperature records today (February 16th).

Not only did Massachusetts have some cities set records with their high temperatures, but other New England states saw the same happen in Connecticut and Rhode Island. New London, CT hit 71 degrees for a high on Thursday, which smashes their 56 degree high temperature in 1954 for February 16th. In Rhode Island, the city of Providence hit 66, which eclipsed their high of 60 on this date back in 1910.

As for the Bay State, it just so happens that our capital city of Boston now has a new record high temperature for this date.

According to NBC Boston, Norwood, MA also posted a record high temperature of 63, which passes their previous 60 degree high, set for this date in 2006.

If you happen to be wondering what Boston's warmest day ever was in February, that was 73 degrees on February 24, 2017. However, despite Boston's relatively warm forecasted high temperature set for tomorrow (Friday, February 17th), based on the extended forecast from The Weather Channel, it seems as if the area could be in for some cooler temps in the coming weeks.

But let's not forget how far we have come over the past couple weeks...

From those lows on the east coast of the Bay State to 61 today in Boston? I think we'll take that. Given that we're not quite out of the Winter months just yet, let's enjoy the warmer days of the season when we get them, Massachusetts!

