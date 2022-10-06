A 32-year-old Western Massachusetts woman is going to spend some time behind bars, according to the Department of Justice(DOJ) in Boston on Wednesday. The amount of prison time? 86 months. That's a little over 7 years.

And what crimes is she serving time for? Excellent question. Drug trafficking, firearms, and money laundering. Yes, she's been busy. According to the DOJ, Nia Dinzey was sentenced on Monday, October 3rd, by U.S. Senior District Court Judge William G. Young.

Nia Dinzey, a/k/a "Nia Moore-Bush", was apparently part of a large-scale drug trafficking operation that moved and distributed drugs, including heroin and crack cocaine across the western end of the Bay State and into Vermont.

Dinzey was arrested and charged back in January 2018 and also charged in a superseding indictment in December of that year along with other members and known associates of a Springfield-based drug trafficking organization.

Again, according to the DOJ, Dinzey along with her husband, Dinelson Dinzey, secured narcotics in the Springfield area, brought them to Vermont either themselves or through other couriers and distributed the heroin and cocaine in the Barre, Vermont area.

The couple then conspired to launder the proceeds of the drug sales through bank accounts held by a co-defendant in trust for Nia Dinzey. The drug trafficking organization would take the cash from their Vermont drug sales and deposit the cash into the accounts.

Dinzey, and perhaps others, would withdraw the funds from the accounts in Massachusetts to get the proceeds. Also, the Dinzeys and others conspired in the unlicensed dealing of firearms and in a May 5, 2017 firearms sale.

United States District Attorney Rachael S. Rollins had this to say regarding the case:

Trafficking drugs and firearms onto our streets fuel violence, trauma and chaos in our neighborhoods...Ms. Dinzey and her co-conspirators jeopardized the protection, health and safety of our communities and she will now have several years to focus on improving herself and finding better alternatives to crime.

Along with her punishment of 86 months in prison, Dinzey was also sentenced to 4 years of supervised release. For more on the story, please visit the Department of Justice Boston's website here.

