Massachusetts Woman Indicted For Children’s Hospital Bomb Threat

There are some crimes that are very bad, even more crimes that are truly awful and horrific, and then there are some that are just cruel. Do you know what I mean, Berkshire County? What could possibly motivate someone to make a bomb threat against a children's hospital, even if it was a hoax?

Well, we may never know the reasoning behind the fake bomb threat, but we can take some comfort in knowing that the alleged perpetrator will eventually be justly punished for the crime.

The Department of Justice(DOJ) in Boston reports that a 37-year-old Westfield woman, Catherine Leavy, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection to a fake bomb threat made against Boston Children's Hospital.

Leavy was indicted on multiple charges for the bomb threat that happened on August 30th of this year and for intentionally conveying false or misleading information that a bomb was heading to the children's hospital.

According to the Department of Justice, Boston Children's Hospital and its employees have been recipients of numerous threats lately because the hospital is home to the first major healthcare program in the United States to focus on gender-diverse and transgender adolescents.

On August 30th, the Boston Children's Hospital reported a telephone bomb threat. Subsequently, the hospital was locked down and a bomb squad searched the area. After they determined that no explosive devices were in the hospital or in the surrounding area, police obtained phone records for the number that called in the bomb threat.

According to court documents, the phone number was subscribed in Leavy’s name and cell tower data indicated the phone was nearby Leavy’s residence when the bomb threat was made.

On September 15th, while Leavy's home was being searched, the phone that was allegedly used to make the bomb threat was recovered. That same day, Leavy was arrested and charged with one count of explosive materials - willfully making a false bomb threat.

Leavy will appear in federal court at a later date. Making a false bomb threat could net Leavy up to 10 years in prison, 3 years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. The intentionally conveying false or misleading information charge could get Leavy up to 5 years in prison, 3 years of supervised release, and another $250,000 fine.

For more on the story, visit the DOJ's website here.

