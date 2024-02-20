Here’s the #1 Worst Place to Live in Massachusetts for 2024

Massachusetts has been recognized over the years as one of the top states to raise a family as well as being a great state for education particularly higher education. In addition, there's no shortage of cultural and outdoor attractions including museums, hiking, skiing, antique shopping, sporting events, and more. It's no wonder that many people choose Massachusetts as their state to lay down roots and start a family.

Get our free mobile app

Massachusetts like any state has its ups and downs. If you are planning on moving here some of the top places to live in 2024 include Newtown and Melrose but it's also just as important to know which places aren't the best when it comes to purchasing a home and/or raising a family.

Breaking Down the Worst Place to Live in Massachusetts for 2024

RoadSnacks recently conducted a study that analyzed the 39 most populous cities. The site came up with a list of the 10 worst places to live in Massachusetts for 2024. Sitting at the very top of the list is the city of Chelsea.

Chelsea Stats as Reported by RoadSnacks

Population: 39,890

39,890 Average Home Price: $483,659

$483,659 Median Income: $71,051

$71,051 Unemployment Rate: 8.9%

8.9% Crime Per Capita: 0.0246

In addition to the statistics, RoadSnacks included some more details about Chelsea explaining why the city is the worst place to live in Massachusetts.

Education is a concern, with most schools falling below a 5/10 score on Great Schools. The cost of living also makes it difficult for locals to pay their bills. Expenses run about 30% above the national average. The area sports a median home price of $483,659.

Don't Count the Charming Massachusetts City Out as it Offers Some Appealing Aspects

There are a few appealing aspects about Chelsea that shouldn't be overlooked. For one, living in Chelsea gives residents access to Boston as the two cities are very close to each other (about 3 miles). However, there are some caveats to this perk which is broken down in the video below. A popular outdoor attraction in Chelsea is the Mary O'Malley State Park which is right on the Mystic River and offers breathtaking views of the Tobin Bridge and the Boston skyline.

Additional Pros and Cons of Living in Chelsea, Massachusetts

If you want to know more about the pros and cons of living in Chelsea there was a great video put together by the YouTube channel Breaking Down Boston which you can check out below.

LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in Here are the top 25 states with the lowest cost of living in 2022, using data Stacker culled from the Council for Community and Economic Research Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine