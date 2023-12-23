Massachusetts’ #1 Worst Prison is Infested with Bedbugs

While Massachusetts is known for being an attractive destination for year-round vacations, and a prime state for education and raising a family, the Bay State has some of the worst prisons in the country. This is partially because Massachusetts doesn't invest enough in its prisons, they contain a high rate of violence, and many prisoners who are released from prison end back up in prison due to a lack of job and housing options. This is according to PrisonsInfo.

Which Prison is the Worst in Massachusetts and Why is it the Worst?

According to the website, the worst prison in Massachusetts is North Central Correctional Institution in Gardner. Here's a summary from PrisonInfo regarding the facility.

It's a former state hospital that's been converted into a dormitory-style housing facility.The prison is overcrowded and understaffed, leading to dangerous conditions for inmates and corrections officers. The prison is also infested with bedbugs, and the food is reported to be of poor quality.

Which Other Prisons Made the List of Being the Worst in Massachusetts?

Other prions that made the list of being some of the worst in Massachusetts include South Middlesex Correctional Center in Framingham, Boston Pre-Release Center in Roslindale, Massachusetts Correctional Institution in Concord, and Massachusetts Correctional Institution in Cedar Junction. These prisons were named as some of the worst due to a variety of reasons and conditions including sexual harassment toward women, continuous violence, property damage, riots, and poor infrastructure. You can get more information about the worst prisons in Massachusetts and view the entire list by going here.

