Massachusetts&#8217; #1 Worst Prison is Infested with Bedbugs

Massachusetts’ #1 Worst Prison is Infested with Bedbugs

North Central Correctional Institution- Google Maps

While Massachusetts is known for being an attractive destination for year-round vacations, and a prime state for education and raising a family, the Bay State has some of the worst prisons in the country. This is partially because Massachusetts doesn't invest enough in its prisons, they contain a high rate of violence, and many prisoners who are released from prison end back up in prison due to a lack of job and housing options. This is according to PrisonsInfo.

Get our free mobile app

Which Prison is the Worst in Massachusetts and Why is it the Worst? 

According to the website, the worst prison in Massachusetts is North Central Correctional Institution in Gardner. Here's a summary from PrisonInfo regarding the facility.

It's a former state hospital that's been converted into a dormitory-style housing facility.The prison is overcrowded and understaffed, leading to dangerous conditions for inmates and corrections officers. The prison is also infested with bedbugs, and the food is reported to be of poor quality.

Which Other Prisons Made the List of Being the Worst in Massachusetts? 

Other prions that made the list of being some of the worst in Massachusetts include South Middlesex Correctional Center in Framingham, Boston Pre-Release Center in Roslindale, Massachusetts Correctional Institution in Concord, and Massachusetts Correctional Institution in Cedar Junction. These prisons were named as some of the worst due to a variety of reasons and conditions including sexual harassment toward women, continuous violence, property damage, riots, and poor infrastructure. You can get more information about the worst prisons in Massachusetts and view the entire list by going here.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns

Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.

Gallery Credit: RACHEL CAVANAUGH

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.

Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang

Filed Under: Boston, Cedar Junction, Concord, Framingham, Gardner, Massachusetts, Roslindale
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WSBS 860AM