To quote Clint Eastwood's Dirty Harry character, "Do you feel lucky?" I never feel lucky, which is why I don't play the lottery. On the other hand, you can't win if you don't play, right?

If some lucky so-and-so hits Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing, that person will be winning the ninth-largest jackpot in the history of the Mega Millions game. The jackpot for Tuesday, May 18, is estimated to be $468 million, which is the largest since earlier this year, January 22.

Now it's true that money can't happiness, but it can put you in a good position to bargain. There's a famous joke that goes something like, "I won 3 million dollars in the lottery this weekend, so I decided to donate a quarter of it to charity. Now I have 2,999,999.75."

If you want to give it a shot, but you're unfamiliar with the Mega Millions lottery. Here's how it works:

Purchase your ticket Choose(or have the computer choose for you) five numbers between 1-7 Choose a Mega Ball from 1 to 25 Cross your fingers, rub your rabbit's foot, grasp your four-leaf clover...basically clutch whatever object or talisman you feel brings you tremendous riches and GOOD LUCK!

If you match all five numbers AND the Mega Ball, congratulations, the jackpot is yours!! The Mega Millions drawing takes place every Tuesday and Friday so if there's no winner, the big money prize climbs even higher for the next drawing. And so on and so on.

As of this moment, the Number One Top Mega Millions jackpot dates back to October 23, 2018. The amount? $1.537 BILLION won in South Carolina. If you decide to play, good luck and a tip of the hat to you. Heck, times are tight, I might even try my luck.

