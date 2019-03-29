MMRHS Club Doing Their Part In Muscular Dystrophy Research

Great Barrington, MA - “Team Monument,” the Charley’s Fund club at Monument Mountain Regional High School, has raised more than $20,000 to support medical research for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, including helping to launch a new clinic and research site in Worcester, MA. The cause is particularly pertinent to the MMRHS students because of their closeness with Charley Seckler, a current Monument senior.

The club started out with modest aspirations, hoping to help by hosting grassroots fundraisers such as a car wash and setting up donation tables outside local businesses. The response from the community has been tremendous, and -- just three years after launching the club -- the group has topped $20,000.

“Being one of the team leaders for our club and helping orchestrate fundraisers for the past three years has been really amazing. I never thought we’d raise so much money. It’s a great feeling to know you’re part of something so much bigger than yourself,” said Monument Mountain senior Claudia Maurino, one of the club’s founding members.

Rising sophomores Lucie Mazursky and Ruby Citrin will take over the club’s leadership as co-presidents next year. “We have a ton of great fundraising ideas for next year,” Mazursky said. “Just because Charley is moving on from Monument doesn’t mean we’re going to stop. We are going to make it even bigger and better so we can help not only Charley but all kids with muscular dystrophy.”

The club has planned two upcoming fundraisers at local restaurants. “Dine-to-Donate” nights will be held next month at the Marketplace Kitchen Table and Barrington Brewery. See below for details.

Upcoming Dine to Donate Events :

-Barrington Brewery Apr. 16 & 17 from 5:00 pm until closing 10% of proceeds from each meal go to Charley’s Fund

-The Marketplace Kitchen Table Apr. 5 from 3:00 pm-8:00 pm 10% of proceeds from each meal go to Charley’s Fund

