We know the Berkshire County real estate market is hot hot hot these days and some truly amazing properties are on the market. Houses are flying out the door in the $200,000 - $450,000 price range, but high-end luxury homes are moving quickly as well.

Currently, in Berkshire County, there are 86 homes listed on Zillow that have a one million dollar price tag or higher.

One of these homes that caught my own definitely has a more modern feel than a lot of the older or more traditional homes Berkshire County has to offer.

Listed by Karen Climo at William Pitt Sotheby's this chic, industrial modern home located in Alford sits on 11+ wooded acres and is located just five minutes from downtown Great Barrington. Designed by award-winning architects, this single-level home has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths and is flooded with natural light.

Get our free mobile app

The primary suite has ample closet space, an office and den area the bathroom suite has a large soaking tub with a Carrera marble steam shower. The guest wing features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a common area.

The open floor plan includes the kitchen, living room with suspended wood stove, dining area, breakfast nook, office space, and a four-season screened-in porch. The lower level boasts additional living space, a soundproof home office, and an exercise area. The first floor also features an expansive mudroom and laundry.

The Large flat lawn is ideal for the installation of a pool and/or tennis court and with all 11 acres in Alford, the feature owner will benefit from lower tax rates compared to some other south county homes.

This truly is a one-of-a-kind custom-built home and for the low price of $2.875 million, it can be yours.

See Inside: Aaron Lewis' Luxurious $3.5 Million Rural Castle