The Berkshires of western Massachusetts are home to some pretty incredible real estate. From stunning mountain getaways to historical homes brought into the modern era, there truly is something for everyone in the bucolic Berkshire hills.

The real estate market in Berkshire County is always hot and really appeals to a wide range of buyers due to its proximity to New York City and Boston and, with price tags that are a fraction of big city living, the deals are plentiful.

The Berkshires are no stranger to some incredible and unique properties, but this 15 million dollar property in Southfield, Massachusetts is next level.

Set on nearly 300 acres of rolling meadows, ponds, forests, and river frontage, Vergelegen is a Berkshire estate without parallel. The luxury home was developed by two art historians in collaboration with an award-winning creative team including world-class American architect Tom Kundig, acclaimed British landscape architect Tom Stuart-Smith, and a Berkshires-based master builder.

Listed by Kenzie Fields and Elyse Harney Morris of Elyse Harney Real Estate, this unique and modern house affords vast vistas of the Berkshire Hills and Taconic Mountains. With wrap-around decks and entire walls of glass that open mechanically, the house offers matchless indoor/outdoor living.

Built around a central fireplace, the living area is open plan with an adjacent dropped-ceiling music room and an innovative public/private kitchen with a hidden galley butler's pantry. A long, straight hallway runs the length of the upper floor, leading from the living room at one end, past the dining room, kitchen, a sound-proof office, two bedrooms (bathrooms en-suite), and finally to the primary suite at the far end. The ground floor consists of a double-height entryway, heated garage, mudroom/tv room, wine storage, water closet, and laundry.

In addition to the modern main home, the property also includes a newly renovated 1840s farmhouse and bank barn, two charming full-season guest cabins, an art storage building, and state-of-the-art equestrian facilities that include indoor and outdoor arenas, a 6-stall barn. 11 paddocks and miles of trails. The land also boasts a lined, spring-fed swimming pond with docks, a heated two-car garage, river frontage, and a covered bridge. Over five miles of estate roads, bridle paths, marked and groomed footpaths and destination sites for picnicking and cookouts make the entire estate and a lifetime of outdoor activity accessible.

Needless to say, western Massachusetts property is one of a kind.

