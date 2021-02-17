Mohawk Trail Scenic Byway Receives Great Honor

Massachusetts’ Mohawk Trail Scenic Byway has recently been added to America’s Byways collection.

According to a story reported on by WTEN/10 News Albany, the U.S. Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration recently added 34 National Scenic Byways and 15 All-American Roads to America’s Byways collection.

Their most recent addition: Massachusetts’ Mohawk Trail Scenic Byway.

America’s Byways are a collection of “roads, their stories, and treasured places.” Under the National Scenic Byways program, the U.S. Secretary of Transportation recognizes certain roads as National Scenic Byways or All-American Roads based on their archaeological, cultural, historical, natural, recreational, and scenic qualities.

National Scenic Byway Foundation (NSBF) president Chris Sieverdes had this to say:

America’s Byways are roads to the very heart and soul of America. Byways connect us to this country’s beauty, history, and culture. As the National Voice of Scenic Byways and Roads, NSBF is excited to welcome these new designees, and we look forward to working with them, as well as those previously designated, to preserve our nation’s past while looking towards the future for our grandchildren and their children.

To be designated as a National Scenic Byway, a road must possess at least one of the six distinct qualities and be regionally significant. An All-American Road must have at least two of the distinct qualities. These roads are often the “roads less traveled.”

With these new designations, there are 109 National Scenic Byways and 35 All-American Roads. A complete list of America’s Byways collection roadways can be found on their website here.

Check out the initial story on WTEN/10 News' website here.