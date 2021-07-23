More Concerts Added At The Gazebo In GB

There has been one obstacle in presenting a series of FREE concerts at The Gazebo located behind Town Hall at 334 Main Street in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. Mother Nature decided to add some rain, showers and thunderstorms to the mix therefore the majority of shows have been rescheduled and we hope the weather will cooperate as the month of August is now booked solid with local performers that are eager to take center stage as they continue a return to a sense of normalcy.

Lee Rogers has compiled a revised schedule for the upcoming month as these dates extend to September 3rd. These concerts are set to take place on Wednesdays and Fridays between 5:30 and 7:15 pm. Without further a do, here is the updated list:

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 4TH: Doug Scmolze

FRIDAY, AUGUST 6TH: Lee Rogers and Friends**

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 11TH: The eagles Trombone Ensemble

FRIDAY, AUGUST 13TH: Extra Special Teas and Allan Timmons

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 18TH: Mark Fisher and Friends**

FRIDAY, AUGUST 20TH: The B-T-U's**

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 25TH: The Aimee Van Dyne Band**

FRIDAY, AUGUST 27TH: The Bobby Sweet Band

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3RD: The Wanda Houston Band**

An asterisk indicates this particular performance was previously postponed and has been rescheduled to the date posted. Don't forget family friendly fun awaits all ages as Dave Grover celebrates his 40th year in the music business with a unique show that has been a Saturday morning staple throughout our listening area. Check it out between the hours of 10 am and 12 noon.

Round out the month with performances by Gyp-Z-Billy and Jaane Doe on July 28th and July 30th. As usual, ALL concerts are weather permitting. Check for updates by logging on to the Town of Great Barrington's Summer Concert Series Facebook page.

(Updated schedule obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of Lee Rogers)