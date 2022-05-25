More On Peanut Butter Recall Includes Stop & Shop, Market 32
Heads up, Berkshire County! I'm sure by now many of you are aware of the recall of certain Jif® peanut butter products from the J.M. Smucker Co., but that's only part of the story.
It turns out that there are several products out there that don't say Jif® loud and proud on the product label, so you're going to have to look a little closer at what you're buying when you're at the supermarket.
Certain fresh-cut fruit or vegetable snack trays include Jif® peanut butter which was part of a previous voluntary recall, like the one sold at Stop & Shop pictured above or the one below sold at Market 32:
According to a media statement from the Food and Drug Administration, Country Fresh, in cooperation with the J.M. Smucker Co., is voluntarily recalling select fresh-cut fruit snack trays and fruit snack cups containing Jif® peanut butter due to the possibility of Salmonella contamination.
As we have mentioned previously, Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
Those who have been contaminated may experience diarrhea, fever, nausea, vomiting, and stomach cramps. Symptoms usually begin six hours to six days after infection and last four to seven days, however, some do not experience symptoms until weeks afterward and some may experience symptoms for several weeks.
The fruit snack trays and fruit snack cups containing recalled peanut butter were distributed in various retail stores across the United States including Massachusetts and states that neighbor us, Connecticut, New York, and Vermont.
The products are in a clear, square, or round plastic package, marked with a “best by” date printed on the label. Voluntarily recalled items include the following:
Brand Product UPC Size Best By Dates Snack Fresh Apples and Peanut Butter 0 74641 00044 6 6.5 oz 5/14/21 through 6/4/22 Snack Fresh Apple & Cheese Bites with Crackers 0 74641 32841 0 4 oz 5/14/21 through 6/4/22 Snack Sensations Apple, Pretzel & Celery Bites with Peanut Butter 0 74641 07336 5 4 oz 5/14/21 through 6/4/22 Giant Apples, Pretzels & Celery with peanut butter 6 88267 55369 1 4 oz 5/14/21 through 6/4/22 Wegmans Apple, Pretzels & Cheese with Peanut Butter 0 77890 41413 2 4.1 oz 5/14/21 through 6/4/22 Market32 Apples, Cheese & Pretzels with Peanut Butter 0 41735 04810 3 4.1 oz 5/14/21 through 6/4/22
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that several illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the J. M. Smucker Co. recall, however, none have been confirmed to be associated with Country Fresh products.
Better to be safe than sorry though, so consumers are urged not to consume the products and to dispose of them immediately or return the items to their local store for a full refund.
The FDA is continuing to investigate the source of the problem. For more, check out the FDA's website here.