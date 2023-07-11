Updated List: The 25 Most Common Last Names in Massachusetts

Massachusetts' history runs deep in all aspects of life. From some of the nation's most historic colleges, oldest restaurants, and original professional athletics teams. In addition to pride in our state's history, Massachusetts residents also take pride in their unique personal heritage as well.

The city of Boston has deep roots in both the Irish and Italian communities with almost 20% of the state's population claiming Irish descent, followed by about 12% of the population coming from Italian heritage. English, French, German, and Polish round out the top six countries of descent for Massachusetts residents.

With such a hodge podge of heritage and history, we wondered what the most common last names in Massachusetts are. With just under 7 million residents there is certainly a wide variety of names, but some are more common than others. We were expecting the list to be top-heavy with last names of Irish descent, but the list of the top 25, according to Forebears, is rather eclectic. Did your surname make the list?

Last Name Number of People Who Bare That Name

1 Sullivan 24,964 2 Johnson 23,404 3 Brown 22,700 4 Murphy 20,129 5 Williams 16,876 6 Anderson 14,293 7 White 14,195 8 Martin 13,583 9 Davis 13,548 10 McCarthy 13,217 11 Miller 12,922 12 Jones 12,869 13 Lee 12,703 14 Silva 12,695 15 Walsh 12,591 16 Clark 10,873 17 Rodriguez 10,622 18 Kelly 10,385 19 Burke 10,055 20 Collins 9,936 21 Ryan 9,900 22 Wilson 9,846 23 Taylor 9,505 24 Obrien 9,288 25 King 9,100

The most common last name in the United States is Smith, which didn't even crack the top 25 for Massachusetts.