The 3 Most Dangerous Animals Found in Lakes and Rivers in Massachusetts

Anyone who lives in or visits Massachusetts knows that the Bay State has plenty of beautiful and natural sites to discover including the beaches of Cape Cod, the Chesterfield Gorge in Chesterfield, Boston Common and Public Gardens in Boston, Mount Greylock in Adams, Monument Mountain in Great Barrington, Cochituate Lake in Wayland, Natick and Framingham and the list goes on and on.

There are Some Dangerous Animals That You'll Occasionally Find In, Near, or Around Massachusetts Lakes and Rivers

Speaking of Massachusetts lakes, there are three animals in particular that are considered the most dangerous that you may find near, in, or around lakes and rivers in the Bay State. According to AZ Animals, the three most dangerous animals found in Massachusetts lakes and rivers include the following:

The Eastern Copperhead is a species of venomous snake endemic to Eastern North America. According to AZ Animals, it is actually rare that you would find one of these snakes near lakes and rivers but that doesn't mean it's unheard of as the site reports the species has been spotted near the Connecticut River Valley.

Even though the Timber Rattlesnake is endangered, this type of rattlesnake is the most common in Massachusetts according to AZ Animals. Areas in Massachusetts where you'll find these species include Blue Hills Reservation in Milton and the Holyoke Mountain Range. They also can be found in Massachusetts lakes and rivers from time to time.

According to AZ Animals, the North American Black Bear is one of the most dangerous animals near and around lakes and rivers in Massachusetts. The reason behind this is even though they are naturally shy, black bears see humans as a threat and will do whatever it takes to protect their young.

Have you seen any of these animals near Massachusetts waters? You can read more about these creatures by going to the official website of AZ Animals. By the way, since we are on the topic of dangerous animals, let's check out the three most dangerous animals in general that you'll find in Massachusetts. Two of them from this list are repeat offenders.

