Rat Sightings are Way Up in this MA City According to 2021 Survey

At one point or another. many of us have to deal with some form of pest activity. Working at WSBS Radio in southern Berkshire County we get a number of pests whether it's bugs or mice but luckily we have a pest control technician on the regular to keep the activity to a low roar. It's not rare for radio stations to have pests since many of them like ours are located on or near big fields. Plus, we also have some wetland activity nearby.

I remember one time over 10 years ago, I came into the station for an early Saturday shift and we had actually caught a rat in one of our traps. I had the honor of disposing of it. That was the one and only time I have ever seen a rat at the station and thank goodness that is the case.

A Massachusetts City Has The Most Rat Sightings in the Country According to a Recent Survey

Speaking of rats, did you know that according to a 2021 survey and article published by Axios, the City of Boston has the most rat sightings across the country? Yep, it's true. According to the article, Boston beats Philadelphia's 19.5% and New York City's measly 15.3% as the city in Massachusetts had 21.6% of respondents reporting rodent sightings.

If you're having rat problems, you can take comfort in knowing you're not alone but you may also want to think about getting a pest technician to curb the rodent activity. You can read the entire article and its findings by going here.

