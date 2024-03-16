Massachusetts is Home to America&#8217;s Most Violent High School

Massachusetts is Home to America’s Most Violent High School

Google Maps/Google Street View

Violence in some Massachusetts schools has changed since my high school days. I went to high school in North Adams in the 90s and if a fight occurred between two students (usually over a girl) it was quickly dissolved. The two students moved on with their day and sometimes even became friends afterward. That doesn't seem to be the case these days at least in one Massachusetts school as the violence has reached a whole new level.

Get our free mobile app

America's Most Violent High School is in Massachusetts; Students are Forming Fight Clubs 

Massachusetts is home to the most violent high school in America which is a title that no state or school would want. The violence at this school is so bad that teachers are getting injured when attempting to break up fights. According to an article by the New York Post, students at Brockton High School in Brockton, Massachusetts are forming fight clubs out of boredom. These fight clubs are causing more fights to form in the school's halls.

Teachers are Suffering Serious Injuries at Brockton High School 

Teachers at Brockton High School have quit trying to break up the fights because they are getting injured. One teacher suffered a broken arm when trying to intervene in a fight at Brockton High School in 2023. Another one suffered a major head injury when trying to stop a fight. Students aren't moving on after the fights either. Instead, the losers of the fights are settling the scores by turning to weapons. In addition to the outright violence, students have been known to deal drugs and have sex in empty classrooms at Brockton High School.

How Has the Violence Escalated to Such an Alarming Level? 

What happened to the days of just getting along? Is it just the fast-paced world we live in or is it the parenting? Is it perhaps the ease of attaining a weapon? Not that anyone should ever have to resolve to violence but if a fight does have to occur why can't it just end there? You can read more by going here.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.

Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America

Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.

Gallery Credit: Keri Wiginton

Filed Under: Brockton, Massachusetts, North Adams
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WSBS 860AM