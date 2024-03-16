Massachusetts is Home to America’s Most Violent High School

Violence in some Massachusetts schools has changed since my high school days. I went to high school in North Adams in the 90s and if a fight occurred between two students (usually over a girl) it was quickly dissolved. The two students moved on with their day and sometimes even became friends afterward. That doesn't seem to be the case these days at least in one Massachusetts school as the violence has reached a whole new level.

Get our free mobile app

America's Most Violent High School is in Massachusetts; Students are Forming Fight Clubs

Massachusetts is home to the most violent high school in America which is a title that no state or school would want. The violence at this school is so bad that teachers are getting injured when attempting to break up fights. According to an article by the New York Post, students at Brockton High School in Brockton, Massachusetts are forming fight clubs out of boredom. These fight clubs are causing more fights to form in the school's halls.

Teachers are Suffering Serious Injuries at Brockton High School

Teachers at Brockton High School have quit trying to break up the fights because they are getting injured. One teacher suffered a broken arm when trying to intervene in a fight at Brockton High School in 2023. Another one suffered a major head injury when trying to stop a fight. Students aren't moving on after the fights either. Instead, the losers of the fights are settling the scores by turning to weapons. In addition to the outright violence, students have been known to deal drugs and have sex in empty classrooms at Brockton High School.

How Has the Violence Escalated to Such an Alarming Level?

What happened to the days of just getting along? Is it just the fast-paced world we live in or is it the parenting? Is it perhaps the ease of attaining a weapon? Not that anyone should ever have to resolve to violence but if a fight does have to occur why can't it just end there? You can read more by going here.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)