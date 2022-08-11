I have lived in each section of Berkshire County. When I was a kid and teenager, I lived in Northern Berkshire County including North Adams and Cheshire. When I became a young adult in my early '20s, I lived in the Town of Lee (southern Berkshire County). When my wife and I bought our home we landed in Pittsfield (central Berkshire County) which is where we reside today. Throughout my time here in the Berkshires, there's one attraction that most people seem to know about.

I Have Always Assumed That Most People are Aware of Mount Greylock

Mount Greylock, the highest point in Massachusetts, is a staple in Berkshire County. It is an attraction that not only residents enjoy but hikers and tourists alike. When I was a kid living in North Adams, my father and I would wake up at 4:30/5:00 a.m. and he would drive me and my friends over to one of the trails leading up to Mt. Greylock and we would hike to the top during the annual October ramble. We would switch up which trail we wanted to take from year-to-year to make it even more exciting. Those were some of my favorite times as a kid.

Apparently, Not Everyone Knows About or Has Explored Mount Greylock

I recently read an article on Newsbreak and Mount Greylock was listed as one of three beautiful but underrated places in Massachusetts. To be honest, I just assumed everybody knows about this beautiful attraction but then again, there are always new vacationers and tourists making a journey to the Berkshires and for them, Mount Greylock is a whole new world. There's no denying the beauty of Mount Greylock. Living in the Berkshires, sometimes I take what we have for granted and then after reading an article like this one, I realize how lucky I am to have beautiful locations like Mount Greylock in my own backyard. Time to ramble on.

