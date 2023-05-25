A Massachusetts Scenic Byway Leads to a Breathtaking Panoramic View

One thing that I love about living in Massachusetts is the natural beauty of the outdoors that we get to enjoy each and every day. Approximately every 8-12 weeks I'll have a kidney checkup appointment in Springfield (I had a kidney transplant in 2017), and when I do I'll usually take the scenic route as I get to enjoy the beautiful surroundings in towns like Huntington, Worthington, Westfield, and Russell. As you can imagine, these trips are exceptionally beautiful in the fall when our area of Western Massachusetts is at its peak for leaf-peeping opportunities.

There's One Byway You Must Travel in Massachusetts, Particularly if You are in the Berkshires

If you are new to the Berkshires or tour the area at various times of the year, one road that you must not pass up on traveling is the Mount Greylock Scenic Byway. It's worth making the journey to Mount Greylock especially on a clear day as you'll be able to see as far as 90 miles away giving you a panoramic view of five different states. It truly is breathtaking and is something that tourists and Berkshire County natives alike never get tired of. Mount Greylock is the highest point in Massachusetts...3,491 feet to be exact.

The Mount Greylock State Reservation Park is open daily from dawn to dusk. The visitor center is open daily from 9 am and 4 pm (closed Thanksgiving and Christmas). The auto roads are now open for the season through Oct. 29, 2023. Get travel route options to Mount Greylock by going here. In addition, you can get more details about visiting the Mount Greylock State Reservation including hiking, camping, hunting, snowmobiling, group visits, contact information, and more by going here. According to the FW, the Mount Greylock Scenic Byway is the most must-traveled road in Massachusetts, would you agree?

