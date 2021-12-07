Much Needed Repairs This Week On Mass Pike In Berkshires

Travelers on the Mass Pike this week of December 6, should allow for extra time to reach their destination due to construction delays, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

According to MassDOT, road crews will be working on guardrail repairs and steel repairs along the Mass Pike in Lee, Otis, and Becket throughout the week.

Get our free mobile app

The repair work will cause various lane closures to occur intermittently during the daylight and overnight hours on different days. The following is a schedule of repairs and closures.

Most of the closures for guardrail repairs will take place at night continuing through the overnight hours, however, for the town of Lee, there will be daylight lane closures for steel repairs on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 9.4 from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from Monday, December 6, through Friday, December 10.

As for the rest, the majority of the work will take place during the evening/overnight hours:

For the town of Otis: lane closures for guardrail repairs on I-90 eastbound and westbound from mile markers 20.0 to 22.0 from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the next morning, beginning Monday evening, December 6, through Wednesday morning, December 8.

For both Lee and Becket: lane closures for guardrail repairs on I-90 eastbound and westbound from mile markers 11.0 to 16.0 from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the next morning, beginning Wednesday evening, December 8, through Friday morning, December 10.

There has been a lot of construction and road work lately, so I'm sure many drivers know the routine by now--plan ahead and allow for extra time to reach your destination. Also, as you're driving through work areas, be extra vigilant, reduce speed, use caution, and expect delays.

There will be signs and messaging in place to guide drivers through the areas where work is being conducted. Keep in mind that all scheduled work is dependant on the weather and may change with little to no notice.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

The Best Country Singer From Every State Some states, like Oklahoma and Texas, are loaded with famous country singers. Others, like Nevada and Maine, are still looking for a real breakthrough artist. See the best and most successful country music artist from all 50 states, starting with Hank Williams and Alabama.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State