For 14 years Sheffield Kiwanis has been hosting the Warm the Children program. What's Warm the Children? It's a program that provides new winter clothing to local children in need. Children get referred to the program by schools and other agencies each year.

People in the community make donations to the program which enables families to shop for new clothing valued up to $80 per child. To make sure appropriate items are being purchased, families will select clothing for their children and then Sheffield Kiwanis will review the purchases. Sheffield Kiwanis expects that nearly 300 local children will be referred to the program this season.

A story that sticks with me that Pat Salvi from Sheffield Kiwanis shared was the fact that a young girl received a brand new winter coat through the Warm the Children program. When the girl was wearing the jacket at school, her teacher offered to cut the tags off the coat but the girl denied the offer as she was so proud she received a brand new coat that she wanted to keep the tags on and show it off to her peers. That story really made me think how good many of us have it and some of the things we complain about are trivial compared to this type of situation.

If you would like to make a difference and Warm the Children this winter all you need to do is send your tax-deductible donation to this address:

Sheffield Kiwanis

PO Box 683

Sheffield, MA 01257

If you would rather make a donation online you can do so by going here.

For more information contact Pat Salvi at (413) 528-1097 or email: info@sheffieldkiwanis.org

