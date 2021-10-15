New “Best MA Schools” Ranking: Any From Berkshire County Make It?

For the first time ever, U.S. News & World Report published a list ranking the best elementary and middle schools in the United States earlier this week. Several from the Bay State showed up fairly high in the rankings.

This new ranking is in addition to the annual ranking of high schools released every year. There is no national ranking for kindergarten through 8th-grade schools, so there are overall state rankings and state rankings broken out by school districts.

At least 80,000 public elementary and middle schools were ranked. Scoring was mostly based on students’ performance in mathematics and reading/language arts state assessments.

According to U.S. News & World Report, these assessments are administered by every state to determine how well schools are teaching their students and whether learning in specific subjects is achieved.

Here are the 10 highest-ranked middle schools in Massachusetts:

Thomas Prince School - Princeton Boston Latin School - Boston Heath School - Chestnut Hill William Diamond Middle School - Lexington Edith C. Baker School - Chestnut Hill Weston Middle School - Weston O'Bryant School Math/Science - Boston Pollard Middle School - Needham Jonas Clarke Middle School - Lexington Sarah W. Gibbons Middle School - Westboro

And here are the 10 highest-ranked elementary schools in Massachusetts:

Martha Jones Elementary School - Westwood Horace Mann Elementary School - Melrose Albert S. Woodward Memorial School - Southboro Spring Street Elementary School - Shrewsbury Mary Lee Burbank Elementary School - Belmont Vinson-Owen Elementary School - Winchester Chickering Elementary School - Dover Ambrose Elementary School - Winchester Deerfield Elementary School - Westwood Benjamin G. Brown School - Somerville

You can visit U.S. News & World Report's website here to check out more Massachusetts schools and see how they ranked in the study.

