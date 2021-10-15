New “Best MA Schools” Ranking: Any From Berkshire County Make It?

oksun70

For the first time ever, U.S. News & World Report published a list ranking the best elementary and middle schools in the United States earlier this week. Several from the Bay State showed up fairly high in the rankings.

This new ranking is in addition to the annual ranking of high schools released every year. There is no national ranking for kindergarten through 8th-grade schools, so there are overall state rankings and state rankings broken out by school districts.

Get our free mobile app

At least 80,000 public elementary and middle schools were ranked. Scoring was mostly based on students’ performance in mathematics and reading/language arts state assessments.

According to U.S. News & World Report, these assessments are administered by every state to determine how well schools are teaching their students and whether learning in specific subjects is achieved.

Here are the 10 highest-ranked middle schools in Massachusetts:

  1. Thomas Prince School - Princeton
  2. Boston Latin School - Boston
  3. Heath School - Chestnut Hill
  4. William Diamond Middle School - Lexington
  5. Edith C. Baker School - Chestnut Hill
  6. Weston Middle School - Weston
  7. O'Bryant School Math/Science - Boston
  8. Pollard Middle School - Needham
  9. Jonas Clarke Middle School - Lexington
  10. Sarah W. Gibbons Middle School - Westboro

And here are the 10 highest-ranked elementary schools in Massachusetts:

  1. Martha Jones Elementary School - Westwood
  2. Horace Mann Elementary School - Melrose
  3. Albert S. Woodward Memorial School - Southboro
  4. Spring Street Elementary School - Shrewsbury
  5. Mary Lee Burbank Elementary School - Belmont
  6. Vinson-Owen Elementary School - Winchester
  7. Chickering Elementary School - Dover
  8. Ambrose Elementary School - Winchester
  9. Deerfield Elementary School - Westwood
  10. Benjamin G. Brown School - Somerville

You can visit U.S. News & World Report's website here to check out more Massachusetts schools and see how they ranked in the study.

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years

Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.

In Pictures: What Education Looks Like Around the World During a Pandemic

SWEET: Here are the most popular Halloween candies

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore

The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.
Filed Under: Berkshire County, best, Massachusetts, ranking, schools, U.S. News & World Report
Categories: Local News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top