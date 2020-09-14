New MA COVID-19 Data: 267 Confirmed Cases, 14 Confirmed Deaths

State officials have released new information in regards to coronavirus cases in Massachusetts.

According to a story from Western Mass News, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said that as of Sunday(9/13), there were 122,904 confirmed cases in the Bay State. That marks an increase of 267 cases since Saturday.

State officials noted that there were 12,102 new people tested by molecular test since reported Saturday, with a total of 3,006,158 molecular tests administered.

Of those total cases, 9,001 deaths are now being attributed to COVID-19. That's an increase of 14 newly reported confirmed deaths since Saturday.

For more coronavirus info, numbers data, positive and negative trends, etc., visit the Mass. Dept. of Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard here.

For more on the story, and for further updates, visit Western Mass News' website here.