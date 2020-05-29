New Owners Have Taken Over Bousquet Ski Area

Bousquet ski area in Pittsfield has been sold to a local investment group and will be working with Berkshire East and Catamount, in a season pass collaboration.

TimesUnion.com reports, the Mill Town community impact fund is buying the ski area from the Tamarack Ski Nominee Trust and owners Sherry and PJ Roberts.

The sale was scheduled to close on Friday and includes 155 acres across four parcels, including the summit of Yokun Ridge, 22 trails, multiple buildings, and operational equipment.

You can read the article by going to Times Union's official website.