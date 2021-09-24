Nominate Your Favorite Teacher To Win Free Dunkin’ For A Year

Personally, I have no idea what it's like to be a teacher, but I can only imagine that it's a pretty tough job--especially nowadays. I'm sure teaching is a lot harder now than ever before with rapidly changing technology, student behavior, social media, and I'm pretty sure the average income for a teacher is on the low side.

Don't get me wrong. I'm sure for many teachers, the benefits make it worth it. To know that you've reached or helped even just a handful of students is very important. And rewarding. If you have a favorite teacher from when you went to school who is still teaching, or if there's a teacher who's making a special difference with your child, let that teacher know they're making a difference. If they happen to LOVE coffee, even better!

Right now, Dunkin' is giving you the opportunity to say a heartfelt, "Thank you", to your favorite teacher in a big, big way! How? I'm glad you asked. You can nominate a "deserving teacher who runs on Dunkin'" before October 12, and that special someone can win some pretty big prizes!

It's the "Back 2 School With Dunkin' " sweepstakes and I gotta say, the prizes are kind of AWESOME. If your nominee gets chosen, they have the opportunity to win FREE Dunkin' coffee for a year, a new laptop, $1,000 cash, and more.

So, don't wait. Let that special teacher know you care. Trust me, moving around a lot when I was a child, there were some excellent teachers of mine that I never got a chance to thank. Nominate that special teacher at dunkinpromotion.com/upstateny. I realize the link refers to upstate New York, but it also includes Berkshire County.

