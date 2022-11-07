North Adams Woman Arrested For Murder Of Grandmother

It was a busy weekend for North Adams Police. According to a media statement from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, a 26-year-old North Adams was arrested by law enforcement on Friday night charging her with the murder of her grandmother.

According to the statement, North Adams police officers arrested Kelsie Cote on Friday evening for the murder of 74-year-old Doris Cote that occurred earlier last week. On Tuesday, November 1st, police responded to a 911 call from a relative of Doris Cote.

The caller reported finding Doris deceased inside her home on Church Street in North Adams. State Police assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney's Office along with the North Adams Police Department established probable cause that Kelsie murdered her grandmother on Halloween night.

Law enforcement officials also established probable cause that Kelsie attempted to destroy evidence of the crime. Obviously, all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington had this to say on the matter:

I send my heartfelt condolences to Doris Cote’s family and friends for their tragic loss, and I thank the North Adams Police and the Massachusetts State Police for their work on this investigation.

Kelsie Cote is being charged with murder, assault with intent to murder, and destruction of evidence. She is expected to be arraigned sometime today in Northern Berkshire District Court.

