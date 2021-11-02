It's November people! Yes, just two months before we close out 2021. Wild, right?

NOVEMBER MEANS THESE 10 THINGS IN MASSACHUSETTS

1. ELECTION DAY

Just because it isn't a Presidential election doesn't mean that municipalities across the Commonwealth don't have anyone to vote for. Locally here in Pittsfield, city ward councilors and the school committee both have election cycles this year.

2. THE CLOCKS CHANGE

So, do we gain or lose an hour of sleep? Can anyone remember? We GAIN an hour on Sunday, November 7 at 2:00 a.m. when we turn the clocks BACK one hour as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end.

3. VETERAN'S DAY

People often confuse Veteran's Day with Memorial Day. Veteran's Day is when we, as a nation, pay homage to anyone who has served in the U.S. military, not just the ones who gave the ultimate sacrifice (Memorial Day).

4. THE WORLD SERIES

It doesn't happen too often, but it did this year. The World Series went into November! Who ya got Houston or Atlanta?

5. MOVEMBER, OR NO-SHAVE NOVEMBER

It's when people put away the razors, (depends on your choice of facial hair), to raise awareness for men's health issues such as prostate and testicular cancer.

6. HUNTING SEASON ROLLS ON

Despite some restrictions on what you can use for a weapon, hunting season is alive and well.

7. PEOPLE ARE STILL EATING CIDER DONUTS AND PUMPKIN SPICE EVERYTHING

No explanation is needed.

8. THANKSGIVING!

Some prefer Thanksgiving to Christmas and vice versa; however, when that stuffing comes out of the oven and that smell hits you, you'll know it. FYI: The Macy's Day Parade will be in full effect this year!

9. PEOPLE START PUTTING THEIR CHRISTMAS STUFF UP

This angers a lot of people, but to each their own I assume! Yes, look for it... Christmas lights and trees start a going up!

10. BLACK FRIDAY SALES

Friday, November 26, 2021. Will the supply chain shortage affect us this year? Yes. Plan accordingly!

11. BONUS: ADELE'S NEW ALBUM "30" COMES OUT NOV. 19!

