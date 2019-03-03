Now A Winter Storm Warning (Details)

Here's an update from the National Weather Service regarding the latest winter storm.

A Winter Storm Warning for total snow accumulations of four to eight inches for Southern Berkshire County is in effect from 4:00 P.M. Sunday, Mar. 03 through 10:00 A.M. Monday, Mar.04.

Plan on slippery road conditions. Snowfall rates of up to one inch per hour are expected. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.