Online Art Show to Support Local Artists and COVID-19 Fund

The Guild of Berkshire Artists announces its second online art show, 'Art in the Time of the Pandemic,' to benefit the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund for Berkshire County. The show is viewable now on the Guild website. A reception will be held via Zoom at a date to be announced. Check back for updates.

The Guild invites you to contact individual artists to chat or buy a piece that you see in the show. The artists are generally available to give a brief overview of their work, perhaps highlighting a particular piece, and can also offer additional works that are not online.

This month, artists in the show have pledged to donate a minimum of 25 percent of the proceeds of sales to the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund for Berkshire County, administered by Berkshire United Way and Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation in partnership with Northern Berkshire United Way and Williamstown Community Chest. This fund supports nonprofit organizations helping those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. You can access the fund directly by going here.

This online art show will continue through mid-October, at which time another in the online series will be featured. As each new show is featured, previous shows will remain accessible on the website You can visit peevious shows by going here. For more information, email berkshireartists@gmail.com or click here.

