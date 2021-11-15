If you are a resident of the Town of Sheffield, expect to pay more to dispose of your bulky waste as the price has increased effective immediately.

In a press release that was sent to us from the Town of Sheffield regarding the town's transfer station, it was noted that residents will now have to pay $20 per bulky waste coupon. The previous price was $10 per coupon.

Why such a dramatic increase in the price of coupons?

The town reports that the hike in price per coupon is due to the fact that the cost for Sheffield to dispose of bulky items has also dramatically increased.

Get our free mobile app

Sheffield residents will have to pay even more money for a contaminated mattress, box spring, or couch.

Yes, that's correct. If you bring one of these contaminated items to the Sheffield Transfer Station, you will be required to supply two coupons. Keep those items clean, rip and dirt free and you'll save some cash. The town also notes that when the bulky waste container is emptied, Sheffield is charged $40 per mattress, box spring, or couch on top of the regular disposal costs.

As you can see, the price increase is obviously frustrating for many but it's important to keep in mind that this is out of the town's control.

It goes without saying that Sheffield is a fantastic town to make a home in the Berkshires. Let's take a look at the best small towns to live in across America.

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America

Are you ready to retire? Maybe with retiring comes relocating? Here are the 100 best places to retire in America.

KEEP READING: Here are the best places to retire in America

If you're going to move to a new town, you're going to be doing some driving. Here are the must-drive roads in every state.