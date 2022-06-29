Outdoor Movies are Back in The Berkshires for Summer 2022

A favorite summer pastime of outdoor movies in the Berkshires is back for the 2022 season.

The Parks and Recreation Department in the City of Pittsfield has announced that the outdoor summer movies series at Clapp Park will return this July.

Family-friendly movies will be shown on select Friday nights this summer and are scheduled to begin at dusk, around 8:30 pm.

Here's the lineup for this year:

July 8, Soul - "Joe is a middle-school band teacher whose life hasn't quite gone the way he expected. His true passion is jazz -- and he's good. But when he travels to another realm to help someone find their passion, he soon discovers what it means to have a soul."

In the event of rain, check the City's Parks and Recreative Facebook page for postponements or cancellations.

This event is sponsored by Greylock Federal Credit Union