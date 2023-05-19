Heads up, Berkshire County! Another recall has been announced on a food product. This particular product is being pulled from Walmart and Aldi stores as it did not go through the necessary inspection by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service(FSIS).

According to a media alert from the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service:

Eastern Meat Solutions, Inc., the importer of record located in Ontario, Canada, is recalling approximately 40,763 pounds of raw, boneless pork products that were not presented for import reinspection into the United States.

The pork products involved in the recall were imported from Canada. Another company further processed them into barbecue pork products. The recalled products have the establishment number “EST. 4800” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These pork products were shipped to numerous retail locations nationwide including several Aldi and Walmart locations across the country. According to the FSIS media statement, the following pork products are subject to recall:

16-oz. plastic packages containing Park Street Deli “SWEET CHIPOTLE Boneless Pork Ribs with Sauce”:

Lot # 3115

Lot # 3123

Lot #3114

16-oz. plastic packages containing Park Street Deli “HAWAIIAN STYLE Boneless Pork Ribs with Sauce”:

Lot # 3115

Lot # 3123

Lot #3114

16-oz. plastic packages containing “Marketside READY TO HEAT BBQ PORK BURNT ENDS”:

Lot #3116

Lot #3117

Lot #3122

So far, there have been no reports of adverse reactions or serious illnesses due to the consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Check your freezer. If you have purchased this product, please discard it immediately or bring it back to the place of purchase.

Check out the media alert for more info by visiting the Food Safety and Inspection Services' website here.

