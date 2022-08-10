Another Exciting Berkshire County Car Show is Almost Here (over 100 classic car photos)

Berkshire County residents were recently treated to the Great Barrington Main Street Car Show (see over 100 photos below) which was hosted by the Great Barrington Fire Department on Aug. 4. It was very hot in the Berkshires that day but folks still came out to check out the classic cruisers up and down Main and Railroad Streets in Great Barrington especially around 5:30/6 pm when the evening started to cool down a bit. Though the Car Show took place on a hot day, the Great Barrington Fire Department was still pleased with the turnout as proceeds from the event went to the department's scholarship fund which benefits and supports local youth in the southern Berkshires.

Another Classic Berkshire County Car Show is Coming Up on Labor Day Weekend

If you're looking for something fun to do in the Berkshires this upcoming Labor Day weekend, you are invited to attend another classic car show. This time around, the Olde Yankee Street Rods (the group that supplies classic music for the Great Barrington Main Street Car Show) will be hosting their 53rd annual Classic Cruisers Car Show on Labor Day Sunday (Sept. 4) at the Great Barrington V.F.W. from 9 am - 3 pm. There will be dash plaques given out to the first 200 vehicles and there will be an award presentation. Plus, food, music, and vendors will be on site. The entry fee is $10.

What Does My Entry Fee Go Toward?

Profits raised by the Olde Yankee Street Rods are donated to local charities. In addition, money raised by the group goes toward scholarships for local high school students. Learn more by going here.

Where Can I Get More Information and How Can I Sign Up for the Olde Yankee Street Rods' Classic Crusiers Car Show at the Great Barrington V.F.W.

To sign up for the car show and for more information you can contact Roger Bailey at (413) 329-7226 or email rogerOYSR@gmail.com or call Kim Jeffries at (413) 429-5232. You can also get more information by going to the group's Facebook page. The rain date is Monday, Sept. 5. We promised you some photos. Check out over 100 photos from the 2022 Great Barrington Fire Department's Main Street Car Show (which OYSR was a part of) below.

Great Barrington Fire Departrment's Main Street Car Show - Aug. 4, 2022

Great Barrington Main Street Car Show 2021

You can check out photos from car shows hosted by OYSR by going here.

