Massachusetts folks without question love dining at Panera Bread. Whenever I stop by to grab some to-go items, the restaurant usually has a big crowd. It's not a surprise though. Nowadays more than ever people need to grab food quickly and want something a bit more healthy than your normal run-of-the-mill fast food eateries.

Get our free mobile app

The Major Restaurant Chain is About to Undergo a Major Change Which Will Usher in a New Era

Panera Bread recently announced that the restaurant chain will be undergoing its biggest menu transformation in brand history as the company is bringing the focus back on its guests. The updated menu will include enhancements to Panera's core items which are soups, salads, sandwiches, and mac & cheese. According to Panera, there will be more than 20 menu updates - 9 new menu items and 12 enhanced classics which will also include portion enhancements and lower price points.

Alicia Mowder, SVP of Product Strategy & Insights of Panera Bread said the following regarding the chain's major menu update.

We are getting back to Panera at its best with these menu updates that are centered completely on our guests and what they love about us. We’ve listened to thousands of guests on our path to unveiling more than 20 new or enhanced menu items and are thrilled to bring these products to Panera bakery-cafes nationwide.

When Will The Menu Update Take Effect?

The updated menu and new era of Panera will take effect on April 4. Massachusetts residents will have an opportunity to enjoy the new menu as there are over 50 Panera locations in Massachusetts including the following:

Pittsfield

West Springfield

Hadley

Chicopee

East Longmeadow

Sturbridge

Webster

Shrewsbury

Westboro

Marlborough

Millbury

Leominster

Natick

Saugus

Hudson

North Attleborough

Milford

Framingham

Worcester

Waltham

Billerica

Plainville

Chelmsford

Franklin

Cambridge

Needham

Boston

Danvers

Brockton

Westford

Burlington

Dedham

Woburn

Stoughton

Dorchester

Watertown

Everett

Quincy

Braintree

North Andover

Raynham

East Walpole

Hanover

Seekonk

Hingham

Swampscott

Beverly

Pembroke

Westwood

Lynnfield

Plymouth

Dartmouth

Newburyport

Hyannis

Mashpee

You can view some of the new menu items and current menu transformations by going here.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two. Gallery Credit: Paul Feinstein

LOOK: The 21 most popular ice cream flavors in America Stacker analyzed YouGov data and found the most popular ice cream flavors in the U.S. Read on to find America's favorite flavors. Gallery Credit: Stacker