Popular Restaurant With Over 50 Massachusetts Locations Undergoing Major Change
Massachusetts folks without question love dining at Panera Bread. Whenever I stop by to grab some to-go items, the restaurant usually has a big crowd. It's not a surprise though. Nowadays more than ever people need to grab food quickly and want something a bit more healthy than your normal run-of-the-mill fast food eateries.
The Major Restaurant Chain is About to Undergo a Major Change Which Will Usher in a New Era
Panera Bread recently announced that the restaurant chain will be undergoing its biggest menu transformation in brand history as the company is bringing the focus back on its guests. The updated menu will include enhancements to Panera's core items which are soups, salads, sandwiches, and mac & cheese. According to Panera, there will be more than 20 menu updates - 9 new menu items and 12 enhanced classics which will also include portion enhancements and lower price points.
Alicia Mowder, SVP of Product Strategy & Insights of Panera Bread said the following regarding the chain's major menu update.
We are getting back to Panera at its best with these menu updates that are centered completely on our guests and what they love about us. We’ve listened to thousands of guests on our path to unveiling more than 20 new or enhanced menu items and are thrilled to bring these products to Panera bakery-cafes nationwide.
When Will The Menu Update Take Effect?
The updated menu and new era of Panera will take effect on April 4. Massachusetts residents will have an opportunity to enjoy the new menu as there are over 50 Panera locations in Massachusetts including the following:
- Pittsfield
- West Springfield
- Hadley
- Chicopee
- East Longmeadow
- Sturbridge
- Webster
- Shrewsbury
- Westboro
- Marlborough
- Millbury
- Leominster
- Natick
- Saugus
- Hudson
- North Attleborough
- Milford
- Framingham
- Worcester
- Waltham
- Billerica
- Plainville
- Chelmsford
- Franklin
- Cambridge
- Needham
- Boston
- Danvers
- Brockton
- Westford
- Burlington
- Dedham
- Woburn
- Stoughton
- Dorchester
- Watertown
- Everett
- Quincy
- Braintree
- North Andover
- Raynham
- East Walpole
- Hanover
- Seekonk
- Hingham
- Swampscott
- Beverly
- Pembroke
- Westwood
- Lynnfield
- Plymouth
- Dartmouth
- Newburyport
- Hyannis
- Mashpee
You can view some of the new menu items and current menu transformations by going here.
