Paradise Can Be Found At This Berkshire County Campus

During the month of January, we will showcase a quartet of popular college campuses that are located here in the beautiful Berkshires. This time around, we head up to the north country as this school has been a viable part of our community since 1793. Williams College is located just off route 7 in Williamstown, Massachusetts just south of the Vermont border as their specialty is offering graduate programs in art history, liberal arts and economics.

Currently, there are about 2,000 full-time co-ed students enrolled as they embark on their studies with a variety of courses in arts and humanities, social sciences, writing and mathematics. They are also encouraged to sign up for a class in a foreign language as they will benefit on how to assimilate in learning about how these groups, societies and cultures interact with one another on a daily basis.

The campus has some of the most pristine greenery as it's setting in The Northern Berkshires makes it an ideal atmosphere for a unique and rewarding learning experience. Plus, the proximity near route 7 and a short trek up to The Green Mountain State also adds some incentives. It is also easily accessible within a pair of major northeastern cities located 135 miles west of Boston and 165 miles from my ol' hometown of New York (The Big Apple).

Williams College has roughly 150 student organizations and statistics show over 95% of all students are involved in one extra curricular activity. 35% participating in athletic activity at the varsity level. They are proud to be associated with The New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) featuring 32 inter collegiate squads, about 25 club teams and a large intramural program. Sports teams have adopted the nickname "Ephs" with a purple cow serving as mascot.

A reminder: ALL students MUST be fully vaccinated, masks MUST be worn while inside campus buildings and outside visitors are allowed in the facility on a limited basis and must show proof of vaccination upon entry.

