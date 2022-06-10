Performing This Patriotic Act in Massachusetts is Illegal if You Don’t Follow These Rules

Memorial Day is behind us and the Fourth of July is on the horizon. Folks are ready to celebrate the good old United States of America, but here in Massachusetts before you bust out the Star-Spangled Banner, you might want to read this.

We have tons of crazy laws here in the Commonwealth, but how you can or cannot sing the national anthem has got to top the list. In Massachusetts, it is illegal to sing the Star-Spangled Banner in any other way, except in its entirety, the way it was originally intended to be played. Meaning you can't shorten, modify, or only sing part of the national anthem.

According to Massachusetts State Law, anyone who plays sings or renders the "Star-Spangled Banner other than as a whole and separate composition or number, without embellishment or addition in the way of national or other melodies" is subjected to a fine of "not more than one hundred dollars." The law also forbids the use of the song as dance music, an exit march, or a medley.

So, before you try to remix the Star Spangled Banner for your latest TikTok video you might want to think twice.

