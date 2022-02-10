Beware: Take Caution if You’re in a MA Missing Pets Facebook Group

Another scam that is going around Massachusetts and others parts of New England consists of con artists preying on pet owners who have lost their furry friends. This is just another way for crooks to take advantage of one's emotions for financial gain.

How Does the Scam Work?

According to the Better Business Bureau which serves portions of Massachusetts, Maine, Rhode Island, and Vermont, if you post a missing pet message that includes your contact information on your Facebook page or missing pets Facebook group (see Missing Pets of Berkshire County Facebook group for example), you'll possibly receive a text a few days later from someone claiming that they have found your pet. The only problem is that person can't snap a photo of the animal or even give a description of the pet. Instead, the crook will try to get money out of you as a service fee for returning your pet. It's also possible that the con artist stole your pet and is trying to make a buck.

Be Careful How Much Information You Share in any Massachusetts Missing Pets Facebook Group

It's probably a good idea that you don't share too much information when you post to your Facebook page or to a missing pet Facebook group. For how much information you should share along with more tips to avoid falling for the pet loss scam, click here.

Massachusetts Residents Need to be Vigilant

In an era where we're constantly flooded with scams, it's important to not let your guard down and to put in your due diligence. Remember, you can contact the Federal Trade Commission and report a scam/complaint by calling 877-382-4357 or by going here.

Speaking of scams, you'll want to educate yourself on the COVID-19 Test Kit scam which you can do by going here.

