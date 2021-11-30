Phone Scams are on the rise…even misrepresenting the Mass State Police…

Once again, the Massachusetts State Police have issued a warring to Mass residents to be aware of recent phone scams phishing for their personal information. The scammers actually have found a way for Police phone numbers or a “Police ID” to come up on your phone’s caller-ID system. Appearing to the mark as a legitimate police inquiry. State Police first reported this issue in March and once again this week on a post to the State Police Facebook page.

If you do receive such a call do not give the caller any personal information. State Police instruct you to hang up and to immediately call your local police department.

Phone scammers often prey on senior citizens. A popular phone scam in recent months starts with a text or email informing you that a recent Amazon purchase on your account has been processed…usually for a large amount of money. Of course, knowing that you did not authorize that large purchase you engage with the phone number or email address given. The scammer then instructs you on how to reverse the charge. The song-and-dance by the scammer will state they do not have a relationship with the provider and instructs you to purchase and send them a gift card for the same amount. They will tell you once they receive the gift cards, they will send you cash for the amount of the gift cards and original phony purchase.

It is amazing how many people will do exactly what the scammer asks. They are usually very persuadable and use high-pressure and scare tactics to get you to comply.

This time of year, with the increased amount of online shopping for the holidays scammers are working overtime to steal money from the hardworking trusting public. Beware of scammers and always report them to the police or the company that they are allegedly representing.

KEEP LOOKING: See what 50 company logos looked like then and now