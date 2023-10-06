What a storied history this New England estate has being the home of legendary Mary Tyler Moore from 2006 until she passed away in 2017 in Greenwich, Connecticut after decades on and off camera as an icon for women.

Personally if I could, I would love to walk through this home and its grounds just because of what she means to generations of women as a trailblazer for equality on and off screen.

Anyway, back to this breathtaking,14,000 square foot estate that her husband Robert Levine, who is a retired cardiologist, has decided to part with.

According to the Real Deal website, this seven-acre estate at 50 Dingletown Road is listed by Joseph Barbieri with Sotheby's International. It's a retreat-like Georgian Colonial style and almost completely renovated by Mary and Robert during the first three years they owned it.

It's a gated home on nearly seven-and-a-half acres of well manicured, stunning grounds and gardens buffered by five acres of conservation. And are you ready for this? The master suite is more than 2000 square feet which the most beautiful closets and bathrooms. Just wait until you see the photos I've attached below.

There are five bedrooms total with seven bathrooms, a spa with a massage room, Jacuzzi, and sauna, a fitness center, solarium, billiards, and outdoor swimming pool with a fireplace.

It also comes with a guest apartment with it's own kitchen and bath above the 3-bay garage.

And are you ready for this gem? According to the listing, Robert will donate a portion of proceeds from the sale to the Mary Tyler Moore Vision Initiative, which aims to preserve and restore vision for those with diabetes, Mary, herself, was diagnosed with diabetes in 1969 and was reportedly losing her vision due to the disease towards the end of her life.

Let's take a tour.

Mary Tyler Moore's $22 Million New England Estate For Sale 50 Dingletown Road Greenwich Connecticut Listed by Joseph Barbieri Sotheby's Gallery Credit: Jolana Miller