Here I am working on an impending article which literally just fell on my lap. At around 10:23 am on Friday morning, we felt a violent shake on Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington which also prompted a massive amount of phone calls from concerned listeners. We have been gathering some important information on what caused this so-called "shake up".

The US Geological Survey has confirmed this was the result of a 4.8 magnitude earthquake that was centered 50 miles west of New York City. The epicenter was pinpointed in Lebanon, New Jersey and the tremors were felt in neighboring New York, Connecticut and right here in western Massachusetts.

Great Barrington Police Chief Paul Storti phoned us to assure our listening area was NOT in any immediate danger, but concerned residents who have questions on this matter that resulted in a surprised shock should call the GBPD at (413) 528-0306 or call 9-1-1 if their lines are busy.

Reports indicate a majority of the Eastern seaboard also experienced these tremors. In all the years working here in south county, I never felt a violent situation while in house. Chief Storti also reported there were no injuries or damage to our vicinity as residents can feel a sigh of relief. This truly was an eye-opening experience for all, as we are glad everyone came out of this unscathed.

It's amazing how Mother Nature tends to bring us more surprises each and every day. The latest round of April snowfall is also roadblocking warmer weather as this is an example of experiencing New England on the turn of a friendly card.

BOTTOM LINE: We can all say this was a "rocking moment we will NEVER forget". Michael Conrad said it BEST on "Hill Street Blues": "Be careful out there!"